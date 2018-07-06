The Hunger Games print by Russian company A-Design Ink won the Special Effect on T-Shirt, Garments and Other Textiles category in the Fespa Awards 2018 in May
The design, which took two days to print, was made using MagnaPrint water-based inks and pigments, and was printed on an M&R Chameleon press.
Regular Images readers will remember A-Designâ€™s Lizard King print, which won a 2015 Fespa Gold Award. To see this yearâ€™s winner of the T-Shirts and Other Garments category and the runners-up of both categories, click here for the Fespa review.
If you would like to nominate a garment for decorated product of the month â€“ your own or another designerâ€™s â€“ email us at editorial@images-magazine.com, putting â€˜Decorated product of the monthâ€™ as the subject.