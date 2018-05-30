New from Gamegear this year is the men’s Compact Stretch Tee (KK939), a super soft, stretch polyester style. It offers moisture-wicking qualities along with stretch properties for shape retention without cling, and is available in sizes XS-2XL. Also highlighted by Kustom Kit is its Fashion Fit Tee (KK504 and KK754). Designed for screen printing, sublimation, DTG, laser transfer and transfer fi lm, it is made from 65% polyester/35% cotton and has a Superwash 60-degree finish and contemporary fit.
The Casual Classics range of T-shirts from Absolute Apparel has expanded to include the Classic Ringspun Kids Tee (CR1500B). Available in nine colours from ages 3/4 years to 12/13 years, it complements the Classic Ringspun T-Shirt (CR1500) for adults. Also new this year is the Premium Ringspun T-Shirt (CR1800), a 180gsm style that Absolute Apparel explains off ers “a high density structure that ensures a crisp and clear canvas for decoration”.
Mantis says it has been carefully crafting its range to offer T-shirts in a breadth of fabrics and fits, from relaxed slub to super smooth single jersey, crop to extra-long, and from plains to bold stripes. New from the brand are the women’s Loose Fit V Neck T (M147) and the off -the-shoulder Flash Dance T (M129), both made from 100% organic cotton. From Babybugs is a new narrow stripe range that includes the Striped T (BZ45), with striped neckband, which comes in three colourways, and is made from organic cotton.
Front Row & Co has a number of new tag-free styles this year, including the Washed Long Sleeved Henley (FR130). This heavily garmentwashed, soft, casual top comes in four colourways: black and navy in 100% cotton, and charcoal marl and blue marl, made from 50% cotton/50% polyester and featuring twisted yarn for a distinctive marl effect. Also new is the Long Sleeved Breton Striped T (FR134), which has a solid colour at the top and striped body and sleeves.