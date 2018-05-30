Mantis says it has been carefully crafting its range to offer T-shirts in a breadth of fabrics and fits, from relaxed slub to super smooth single jersey, crop to extra-long, and from plains to bold stripes. New from the brand are the women’s Loose Fit V Neck T (M147) and the off -the-shoulder Flash Dance T (M129), both made from 100% organic cotton. From Babybugs is a new narrow stripe range that includes the Striped T (BZ45), with striped neckband, which comes in three colourways, and is made from organic cotton.

www.mantisworld.com