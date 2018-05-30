The Jerry Front Sub T (JS120) from Just Sub by AWDis has been specifi cally designed for sublimation printing and is brand new for 2018. This menâ€™s slim-fit T-shirt has rolled seams â€“ ideal for a full coverage print on the front of the tee and a womenâ€™s version â€“ the Molly Front Sub T (JS125) â€“ is also available.

www.justsubbyawdis.com