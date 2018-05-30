The Jerry Front Sub T (JS120) from Just Sub by AWDis has been specifi cally designed for sublimation printing and is brand new for 2018. This menâ€™s slim-fit T-shirt has rolled seams â€“ ideal for a full coverage print on the front of the tee and a womenâ€™s version â€“ the Molly Front Sub T (JS125) â€“ is also available.
The new Logo T-Shirt (2580) from Snickers Workwear is a 200gsm T-shirt that features a discrete 3D-printed Snickers Workwear logo along with a saddle shoulder cut and fl atlock seams for a stylish appearance. The three solid colours â€“ black, yellow and navy â€“ are 100% cotton, while the light grey melange is 95% cotton/5% viscose and dark blue melange is 65% polyester/35% cotton; all are available in sizes XS-3XL.
The Tulum Tee (EA003) from new brand Ã‰cologie by AWDis is made from a blend of regenerated pre-consumer cotton waste. This fashion-fit style uses a combination of coloured yarn to produce a striking marl effect, which the brand says is perfect for anyone looking for a unique branding base. Features include a ribbed collar, taped neck, set-in sleeves and angled shoulder seams. Made from 60% regenerated cotton/40% polyester, it comes in four colourways and sizes S-2XL.
Stanley/Stellaâ€™s new spring/summer 2018 collection includes the new, feminine-shaped Stella Lazes. This slub, loose T-shirt has dropped shoulders and short sleeves, and is made from 100% organic, ringspun, combed cotton. Also new from the brand is Stella Fringes, a boxy, relaxed, 200gsm T-shirt; Stanley Trims, a wide-collar T-shirt with a sporty, relaxed vibe for men; and Stanley Bears, a round-neck piquÃ© tee.