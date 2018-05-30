The Bleach Out T (TD009) from Colortone, new for 2018, is a retroinspired, short sleeve tee that the company suggests is perfect for those going to festivals and concerts. Features include a stylish, all-over, bleach-out eff ect, double-needle stitched neckline and sleeves, and shoulder-to-shoulder taping. It’s made from 100% ringspun cotton, comes in black, navy and red, and is available in sizes S-2XL.
The Feel Good Stretch Range from SF has become a favourite, reports the brand. It has expanded this year to include the Men’s and Women’s Feel Good Stretch Vest (SF123/SK123), which is made from a super soft 96% cotton/4% elastane fabric. This lightweight, cool style is available in black, heather grey and white. Also from the brand is the Fashion Crop (SK236), an on-trend athleisure style that is suitable for sublimation printing.
The Space Blend T (JT030) from new brand Just Ts & Polos by AWDis is a fashion T with a timeless cut that has a modern and relaxed fit. It has a classic crew neck and short sleeves, and is made from a marl-effect fabric. It comes in five colour combinations, as does the Girlie Space Blend T (JT030F), which has a women’s fit. “This Space Blend T is an ideal piece for layering,” says the brand. “We recommend teaming it with a denim jacket for a casual, laidback, off-duty look.”
New from Xpres is Vanilla, a range of fashion styles designed for sublimation printing (see the March issue of Images for an in-depth profi le on the new range complete with decorating advice). The hero style from the range is the Men’s Subli Pocket Tee (VAN105), a hugely popular style in retail. The Pocket Tee is made from 100% cotton with a 100% polyester pocket and back neck yoke. Also included in the range are raglan sleeve baseball tees, a T-shirt with a 100% polyester front panel and slim-fit styles.