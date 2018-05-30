The Space Blend T (JT030) from new brand Just Ts & Polos by AWDis is a fashion T with a timeless cut that has a modern and relaxed fit. It has a classic crew neck and short sleeves, and is made from a marl-effect fabric. It comes in five colour combinations, as does the Girlie Space Blend T (JT030F), which has a women’s fit. “This Space Blend T is an ideal piece for layering,” says the brand. “We recommend teaming it with a denim jacket for a casual, laidback, off-duty look.”

www.justtsandpolosbyawdis.com