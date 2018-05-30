Spiro launched the Aircool Tee (S287X) in January 2018. Part of the Impact Fitness Wear range, it is made from an air dry, soft mesh fabric tee with HighTec stretch. It promises brilliant shape retention and a superior drape. Made from 130gsm polyester eye bird mesh, it has moisture-wicking fibres to keep the wearer cool, along with top stitch shoulder and sleeve detail for comfort. This featherweight, breathable, quick-dry style is label-free and particularly suited to water-based inks, as well as embroidery and transfer application. Itâ€™s available in sizes 2XS- 5XL in 17 colours.

www.spiroactivewear.com