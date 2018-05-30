New for 2018 from Stedman are its Organic Slub T-Shirts for men and women (ST9320, menâ€™s style ST9220), part of its Green Urban line. They are both made from organically-grown cotton (certified to Organic Content Standard 100) that has been processed into slub yarn, and have a modern cut. They are available in three popular shades: black opal, white and slate grey.
Taking inspiration from its denim jean range, So Denim by AWDis has introduced two new T-shirts. The Zac Indigo T (SD030) is available in two blue washes, both of which have a graduated colour effect. The Mia Indigo T (SD035) for women has a female fit with a scooped neckline and also comes in two blue washes with graduated colour effect. Both tees are designed with subtle contrast stitching to give a hint of classic denim styling, with a modern twist.
Spiro launched the Aircool Tee (S287X) in January 2018. Part of the Impact Fitness Wear range, it is made from an air dry, soft mesh fabric tee with HighTec stretch. It promises brilliant shape retention and a superior drape. Made from 130gsm polyester eye bird mesh, it has moisture-wicking fibres to keep the wearer cool, along with top stitch shoulder and sleeve detail for comfort. This featherweight, breathable, quick-dry style is label-free and particularly suited to water-based inks, as well as embroidery and transfer application. Itâ€™s available in sizes 2XS- 5XL in 17 colours.
The 12:12 T-shirt from Innovation Schoolwear is a crew neck, shortsleeved T-shirt that features twin-needle stitching on the collar, cuff and hem for durability. It is made from 200gsm, 100% combed cotton that the brand says is super soft and smooth. The 12:12 is reactive-dyed to ensure it retains its colour, and is available in 12 colours: black, bottle, emerald, gold, jade, maroon, navy, purple, red, royal, sky and white. This unisex style is available from age 3/4 years up to adult size XL.
