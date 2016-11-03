DTG Digital introduced the latest member of the M-series direct-to-garment printers in October: the M3. The company says the new model has been launched in response to the increase in demand for volume printing. Features include an all-new garment platen system made up of three sets of 4-2-1 platens, allowing printing for three 4XL garments, six standard garments or 12 smaller garments in one system.

“We wanted to increase the speed and simplify the user interface to make the new M3 into something that printers will find far easier to maintain and operate,” said John-Paul Burton, sales director of Your Embroidery Services (YES), European suppliers of the DTG digital range. “With a rise in volume digital print demands from our customer base we felt we needed to respond and offer more productive equipment without it having a major effect on the level of capital investment. DTG Digital has achieved this and more with the M3, another ground-breaking piece of development work.”

The new 2017 brochure from Your Embroidery Services (YES) presents full details of the expanded range of M-Series DTG printers. “This is the definitive information pack on these machines, giving all the necessary information for you to make an informed decision,” says the company.

www.yesltd.co.uk