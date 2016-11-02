You can give yourÂ DTG prints and instant lift so theyÂ stand out from the crowd by using different finishes. Here’s howâ€¦

Gloss finish

The glossy high resolution look is popular on dark retail fashioner: print black on black with a gloss finish to achieveÂ that classy designer look.

In order to obtainÂ the best possible gloss image you will need a good quality Teflon sheet: most are a golden brown colour and have a slippery, non-porous surface.

When curing with Teflon it is important you start with the DTG print still a little wet. There can be a fine line between too wet, where bleed will be apparent, or too dry, which will produce a matt, flat look.

Place the printed shirt on the heat press and position the Teflon sheet over the printed area. Be careful not to slide the Teflon sheet across the image as this will cause a smudge. Close the heat press under medium pressure for your normal curing time and, once removed, you should see a nice glossy print.

Matt finish

This can be achieved by using a good quality silicone curing paper. The process is similar as for gloss, but you do not need the print to be naturally wet before curing.

Place the silicone paper over the printed area and close the heat press. Again, avoid dragging the paper over the image or you could smudge it. Close the heat press, but this time use only light pressure for your normal curing time. Once done, remove the silicone paper and you should see a nice flat, matt print.

When curing in this way a distressed image in most cases will look better in matt rather than gloss.

Colin Marsh|Resolute DTG

www.resoluteink.co.uk