Your Embroidery Services (YES) will be officially opening Sovereign House, its new purpose designed head office, on 8 December.

The Grand Opening willÂ includeÂ a ribbon cutting ceremony conducted byÂ Col. Tom Richmond OBE TD DL – Vice Lord-Lieutenant of Nottinghamshire, along with guided tours of the new facility. As well as celebrating the company’s first year in its newÂ HQ, the event will also mark itsÂ 21st anniversary in business.

Each area of YES’s operationsÂ â€“ embroidery, direct-to-garment printing, and label printing and finishing â€“ has a dedicated area and dedicatedÂ staff within the new headquarters. Impression Technology Europe (ITE), the company’s European arm,Â is also now housedÂ within the headquarters, havingÂ previously occupied aÂ separate building. Bringing ITEÂ under the same roof will increaseÂ efficiency and improve communication, which will benefit both the company andÂ itsÂ customers, according to YES.

www.yesltd.co.uk.