Your Embroidery Services (YES) will be officially opening Sovereign House, its new purpose designed head office, on 8 December.

The Grand Opening will include a ribbon cutting ceremony conducted by Col. Tom Richmond OBE TD DL – Vice Lord-Lieutenant of Nottinghamshire, along with guided tours of the new facility. As well as celebrating the company’s first year in its new HQ, the event will also mark its 21st anniversary in business.

Each area of YES’s operations – embroidery, direct-to-garment printing, and label printing and finishing – has a dedicated area and dedicated staff within the new headquarters. Impression Technology Europe (ITE), the company’s European arm, is also now housed within the headquarters, having previously occupied a separate building. Bringing ITE under the same roof will increase efficiency and improve communication, which will benefit both the company and its customers, according to YES.

www.yesltd.co.uk.