Annette Davie has rejoined the embroidery team at MyWorkwear, having left the Telford-based workwear supplier 17 years ago to work in the care industry. Her appointment comes during a time of expansion and recruitment for MyWorkwear.

“We are delighted that Annette has rejoinedÂ the team at MyWorkwear,” commented managing director James Worthington. “The demand for our services has required us to increase head count in most departments within the company. I wish Annette all the best in her new role andÂ look forward to working with her.”

www.myworkwear.co.uk