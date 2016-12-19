The Quad Sleeve includes a silicon leg grip, while all three products feature a seamless knit along with a shaped-to-fit design that supports the body’s natural angles. They are easy to pull on and off, are made from a thin, lightweight material that maximises heat emission, and can be used during air travel to improve blood flow, which opens up yet more markets to target, especially as they can easily be worn under normal clothes.

The Quad and Arm Sleeves come in black, and the Calf Sleeve comes in black/grey, orange/grey and pink/grey. A red colourway will be added to the Arm Sleeve and Calf Sleeve in early Spring.

Decoration advice

Gary Layzell, Spiro’s print specialist, suggests that as the garments are relatively small, cylindrical and extremely flexible, decorators avoid direct screen print and embroidery and instead opt for transfer printing.

“All the compression sleeves come in a variety of sizes and styles to fit different body parts: calf, quad and arm,” explains Gary. “Therefore each product will have a slightly different maximum print area. However, as a rule of thumb most people will decorate the contrast cuffs or run a design along the middle of the sleeve. Prints of this type will usually be no more than about 70 x 20 mm on the cuff and maybe 150 x 50 mm along the sleeve. An all-over print could prove difficult as this tends to be done to garments before manufacture while the fabrics are still in panel or roll form. It could, however, be ‘simulated’ to some degree with clever placement of transfers.