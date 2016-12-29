Regatta Professional has entered the sportswear market with R Activewear – a range of 15 new styles designed to cater for all weathers, with options stretching from waterproof lightweight jackets to taslen fabric shorts. The personalised performancewear is aimed at both men and women, and promises “ultimate comfort for maximum results”. It comes in a selection of sizes and colours, with Regatta Professional describing it as a range that suits everyone.

Senior brand executive Megan Pacey explains the inspiration behind this new product development: “R Activewear was born from the desire to offer our clients the full package. Regatta Professional covers everyday workwear, hardwearing clothing, kidswear and clothing for professionals, so our sports range completes the brand. We have a strong history of understanding different markets and their needs so with this knowledge and a strong product design team, we felt we were in the perfect position to move into the activewear world.”

The garments are notable for using innovative technical fabrics to complement the design features. “The range has been designed with ergonomics in mind and, as with all Regatta Professional products, we use the most technologically-advanced fabrics the market has to offer,” says Megan. “We are in a unique position in the market in that we have access to information on the best materials and designs for different users. Isovent fabric, which is used for our Beijing T-shirt, is ideal for high energy activity: its built-in, quick-drying and breathable qualities along with an antibacterial finish ensure comfort. The Moscow Shell Jacket is made with lightweight Isolite polyamide fabric, which offers a waterproof, windproof and breathable finish, allowing sports teams to train in all weather.”

A real brand competitor

When asked what makes this range stand out from the other performance activewear ranges already on the market, Megan replies: “Our breadth of sizes and colours combined with our unique blend of fabrics are what make R Activewear a real brand competitor. We’ve created a truly inclusive range, for all weather and activity. It’s made for team performance, and the colours and designs create a recognisable brand. We have also focused heavily on the fit of the garments: the products have all been designed to be true sports items, which move with the wearer during high intensity activity. The women’s products have been fitted for women’s bodies, which sounds obvious, but we have definitely found isn’t always the case in this market!”