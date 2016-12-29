Regatta Professional has launched its first ever collection of sports garments. Senior brand executive, Megan Pacey introduces Images readers to the new R Activewear styles
Regatta Professional has entered the sportswear market with R Activewear – a range of 15 new styles designed to cater for all weathers, with options stretching from waterproof lightweight jackets to taslen fabric shorts. The personalised performancewear is aimed at both men and women, and promises “ultimate comfort for maximum results”. It comes in a selection of sizes and colours, with Regatta Professional describing it as a range that suits everyone.
Senior brand executive Megan Pacey explains the inspiration behind this new product development: “R Activewear was born from the desire to offer our clients the full package. Regatta Professional covers everyday workwear, hardwearing clothing, kidswear and clothing for professionals, so our sports range completes the brand. We have a strong history of understanding different markets and their needs so with this knowledge and a strong product design team, we felt we were in the perfect position to move into the activewear world.”
The garments are notable for using innovative technical fabrics to complement the design features. “The range has been designed with ergonomics in mind and, as with all Regatta Professional products, we use the most technologically-advanced fabrics the market has to offer,” says Megan. “We are in a unique position in the market in that we have access to information on the best materials and designs for different users. Isovent fabric, which is used for our Beijing T-shirt, is ideal for high energy activity: its built-in, quick-drying and breathable qualities along with an antibacterial finish ensure comfort. The Moscow Shell Jacket is made with lightweight Isolite polyamide fabric, which offers a waterproof, windproof and breathable finish, allowing sports teams to train in all weather.”
A real brand competitor
When asked what makes this range stand out from the other performance activewear ranges already on the market, Megan replies: “Our breadth of sizes and colours combined with our unique blend of fabrics are what make R Activewear a real brand competitor. We’ve created a truly inclusive range, for all weather and activity. It’s made for team performance, and the colours and designs create a recognisable brand. We have also focused heavily on the fit of the garments: the products have all been designed to be true sports items, which move with the wearer during high intensity activity. The women’s products have been fitted for women’s bodies, which sounds obvious, but we have definitely found isn’t always the case in this market!”
Specific design features such as seamless leggings, weighted zip pulls and brushed back fabric, have received the most traction from customers so far, reports Megan. “We’ve had requests for even more colour options, which is always a positive, and plans are in place for this.”
The range has been designed with garment decorators also firmly in mind, she adds. “At Regatta Professional we blend simple designs with technologically advanced fabrics, allowing decorators to place logos either on the front or back of the product. This enables customers to make the product their own, and the R Activewear range has the added advantage of having no external branding or labels.”
Regatta Professional has flown out of the blocks with this, its first sportswear collection, yet the brand is clearly only just getting into its stride in the activewear market, and is already accelerating into the next stage of product development. “We never stand still on any of our ranges and so work has already begun on developing the new R Activewear range,” Megan advises. “Based on customer feedback and market research we are excited about launching the next phase of this range, which will include even more innovative designs, allowing customers to reach even more consumers.”
Megan concludes by saying, “We are incredibly proud of the new range and believe that the fabrics used and the fit of the products will really allow the product to sell itself.”
The Sochi Softshell (TRA691, men’s style TRA690) is a wind- and shower-resistant softshell with panels made from Extol, a stretch fabric that allows for freedom of movement. Other key features include a deep funnel neck; elasticated cuffs, hems and collar; shockcord hem; and reflective trims. It comes in navy/white, black/classic red and black/hot pink for women, and in navy/white, black/classic red and black/lime zest for men.
The Moscow Shell (TRW479, women’s style TRW480) is made from lightweight Isolite polyamide fabric with a waterproof and breathable finish. The garment has a sports mesh lining along with elastic sleeve cuffs, weighted zip and reflective trims. Both the men’s and women’s styles come in navy/white and black/classic red colourways, with black/lime zest also available for men and black/hot pink for women.
The lightweight Salt Lake Polo (TRS160, women’s style TRS161) uses quickdrying, breathable Isovent pique fabric. It has an antibacterial finish as well as ergonomic, flat seams and split side hems, making it a great choice for people on the move. Both styles come in navy/white, Oxford blue/navy, black/classic red and classic red/black. The women’s also comes in white/light steel, and the men’s in white/navy.