When did you get the i- Image ST?

We’ve had it three years. It was the first thing we bought – we only set up three years ago. We have never done the traditional way of films and vacuum exposure boxes, we only do direct-to-screen with LED exposure here.

Why did you go the CTS route rather than the more traditional film route?

Space. It fits lovely into a corner of the room, whereas with the traditional way of doing it you need a big vacuum box and things like that.

Why did you choose the i-Image ST in particular?

We started off as an internal print shop. The owner has been in the manufacturing game for 30 years – he knew the i-Image worked and he wanted the best. Dave Roper always says that we’ve got the most efficient screen department he knows for a print shop of our size.

What are the best things about the i-Image?

The speed, and the accuracy. You can’t have a bad day on it. If you put a film on wonky, then it’s going to go on the screen wonky. With the i-Image, the image is always in the correct position. Its consistency is the main thing, and the fact that you can probably jump on and make a screen after about an hour or so of learning it. It’s quite easy.

How long does it take to make a screen?

It prints the image on the screen in around 30 seconds.

Is there anything you’d like to see in an upgrade?

No, I can’t think of anything. The service from Dave is great as well, it’s 24 hours.

What would you say to other printers thinking of getting a CTS system?

Do it!

www.refuelapparel.co.uk

www.daveroper.co.uk