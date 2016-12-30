Xpres

Sublimation gym sac

“The lightweight sublimation Gym Sac oozes style alongside practicality and is proving popular with sublimation decorators,” says Xpres. Decorators can match personalised designs with the drawcord handles in a choice of four colourways, which have been designed for easy closure and access to the main compartment. Made from robust polyester, the bag has a large area for sublimation prints, resulting in it being widely used for fashion, sports, school clubs and promotions.

“Xpres has a wide range of high quality, stylish bags available from large backpacks and holdalls to sublimation tote bags, perfect for any occasion,” adds the brand.

www.xpres.co.uk