Early figures suggest that the introduction of the 5p charge for single-use plastic bags in England last October has seen their usage drop by more than 80% over the past year. Discover the latest shoppers on the market, as well as stylish innovations in corporate, school and work bags, such as new roll-top backpacks
BagBase
On-trend roll top
BagBase is introducing the bang on-trend Tarp Roll-Top Backpack (BG815) in 2017. The clean-looking, urban bag with its eye-catching roll top closure is made from waterproof tarpaulin PVC. Key features include a hidden stash pocket, grab handle, padded adjustable shoulder straps and a TearAway label for easy rebranding. It’s available in black, has a 15-litre capacity and a maximum print area of 20 x 14 cm.
Shugon Bags & Leather Goods
Bespoke bag options
“Shugon Bags & Leather Goods has been designing and manufacturing bags and leather goods for over 30 years,” explains the brand, adding that its bags are designed with customers’ needs in mind, and are “practical, functional products that are affordable whilst retaining the highest quality”. Its bespoke bag service is perfect for those seeking a unique style, and almost any colour can be matched to a Pantone reference. Stock bags cover sports, travel, schools and business, and range from the best-selling Stafford drawstring backpack to a versatile trolley holdall.
Chadwick Textiles
Team bags
Chadwick Textiles offers two teamsport bags from stock, both of which have been designed specifically to be branded or embellished with a logo, brand, team name or sponsor. The Matchday Holdall (824) is a practical, stylish bag with a contrast jacquard design fabric panel, wet pocket, internal zip pocket and reinforced straps. The Premium Squad Kit Bag (718) – which like the holdall is also made from a highly durable, hardwearing, 600D 100% polyester – features a separate boot compartment and useful side pocket.
Regatta Professional
Standout rucksack
“Accessories are a fantastic new feature of the Regatta Standout range,” says the brand, adding, “A busy workforce needs somewhere to stow their accessories, so why not invest in the Standout Azusa Rucksack – available in 15 vibrant colours.” The brand new rucksack is made from hardwearing 600D polyester and features padded, adjustable shoulder straps and a padded back panel for extra comfort. The bag also has a zipped front pocket, a carry handle and easy grab zip puller. Colours range from black and classic red shades through to hot pink and keylime.
Xpres
Sublimation gym sac
“The lightweight sublimation Gym Sac oozes style alongside practicality and is proving popular with sublimation decorators,” says Xpres. Decorators can match personalised designs with the drawcord handles in a choice of four colourways, which have been designed for easy closure and access to the main compartment. Made from robust polyester, the bag has a large area for sublimation prints, resulting in it being widely used for fashion, sports, school clubs and promotions.
“Xpres has a wide range of high quality, stylish bags available from large backpacks and holdalls to sublimation tote bags, perfect for any occasion,” adds the brand.
Just Cool by AWDis
Fit for purpose
The Cool Gym Bag (JC098) is a gym essential, says Just Cool. It is built with a large main compartment, has a handy front zip pocket, and a detachable, adjustable strap. It is available in seven shades and the brand says it is purposely made to allow prints and embroidery to stand out.
Finden+Hales
Three team bags
Finden+Hales offers a range of bags including the wipe clean, 10-litre Team Shoe Bag (LV984) with contrast colour panels and an end strap. The Ultimate Team Backpack (LV985) is also wipe clean and has a 20-litre capacity, padded straps for comfort, chest and waist buckles, two mesh bottle holder pockets, three pockets (all zippered), inner organiser section for pens and gadgets, an MP3 headphone post, and a rubber carry handle. The 35-litre Ultimate Team Holdall (LV986) features double zippered external pockets, a padded over-the-shoulder strap, a built-in shoe bag plus rubberised feet.
Result
New compact shopper
New for 2016/2017 is the Result HDi Compact Shopper (R002X), a lightweight, ready-to-brand bag that the brand says is ideal for carrying all essentials. The 10-litre bag features a drawcord pouch, strong overlock seams and self-fabric handles with contrast colour binding. Part of Result’s budget-friendly range, the self-compacting shopper is extremely lightweight and quick drying. The shopper’s label is easy to remove and the print area is 35 x 38 cm (it’s suitable for embroidery, and direct and transfer print). It is available in white/black, black/orange, navy/lime, royal/lime, raspberry/lime, fennel/pink and lime/royal.