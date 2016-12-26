December 2010 – Gatwick and Edinburgh Airports are closed due to heavy snow and freezing temperatures; England loses out to Russia in its bid to host the 2018 World Cup Finals; the Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Ark Royal returns to Portsmouth for decommissioning; in London, students vandalise the Cenotaph and attack a car carrying the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall during protests about tuition fees; former member of the Scottish Parliament, Tommy Sheridan is convicted of perjury; Elisabeth Beresford, creator of the Wombles, dies; and Matt Cardle secures the Christmas ‘number one’ with When We Collide. Meanwhile, in the imprint industry…

BTC Activewear adds Mantis World to its list of distributed brands; Adelco announces the launch of the new Kornit Avalanche industrial DTG machine; GS UK announces the retirement of Norman Ronald; Hatton Textiles launches digitally printed towels; Fruit of the Loom publishes the Belcoro Factsheet; columnist, Tony Moore visits TheMagicTouch and comes away enthused by the possibilities of short-run transfer printing; RhinoScreen introduces its dry stencil film system; Scott Fresener shares the secrets to high-end printing on dark shirts; and Anajet brings a whole new dimension to DTG printing with its 3D images.