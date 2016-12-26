A new group set up by the BPMA has been created to enhance the awareness of corporate clothing among the gift house distributors and end-users. A recent presentation by leaders of Promotional Products Association International (PPAI) at our BPMA Education Day in September suggested that over 33% of the average US distributor’s turnover comes from clothing, whereas in the UK it’s more like 6%.

Distributors sell to some major UK corporates so their opportunities are considerable. Feedback from distributors suggests that garments are still, in some areas, a complicated sell, and that they are overwhelmed with choice, which restricts decision making.

We want to engage as many brands, in particular, to get involved in this great initiative. With so much choice of products being presented to distributors, brands need to find a way of getting their message out to end-user buyers. The group plans to create a new website that offers a guide to corporate clothing as well as the different decoration techniques available. There are also plans to invest in research and explore the ideas of branding workshops in 2017.

So far the group has been supported by a number of trade decorators and brands, with industry names including Essential Embroidery, Fruit of the Loom, Kustom Kit, Stormtech, United Brands, Creative Apparel and Screenworks. More information will be available soon on how to take part in this exciting new industry development.”