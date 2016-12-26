The growing popularity of athleisure has prompted an increased choice of retail sportswear that both performs well and looks good. We review some of the standout styles and their imprint pairs
Animal prints are an enduring favourite with the fashion crowd, and the latest sports crop top from Primark is a winner. Its muted grey shades elevate it to a completely different league from those leopard prints so beloved by Coronation Street’s Bet Lynch. The new Softex Crop Top (S282F) from Spiro in cloudy grey is an excellent base for those looking to recreate the look. It is made from breathable, quick dry, 200 gsm, 88% polyester/12% elastane with Quick Dri treatment, is carbon brushed for peached softness and has flatlock seams.
Another top for sporty women is the New Look ‘No Limits’ racerback with rounded neckline and sleeveless design. It has a casual fit that is easy to replicate with the Women’s Flowy Racerback Tank (8800) from Bella+Canvas. Available in 16 colourways, it is made from a soft polyviscose blend.
For men there is the Superdry Gym Sport Runner Vest in eye-searingly fluorescent orange. Made from a moisture-wicking, 92% polyester/8% elastane fabric, it has reflective seams and an athletic fit. Its imprint pair is the Cool Vest (JC007) from Just Cool by AWDis. Made from the brand’s Neoteric textured fabric, it has inherent wickability, UV-protection and a curved back hem.
Littlewoods has some excellent sportswear on offer at the moment, including Nike Dry Printed Tempo Shorts for women. These feature an elastic waistband with an internal drawcord and an internal key pocket, while a Dri-Fit crepe liner wicks away sweat. Offering up a great match for decorators is the Women’s Active Short (KK926) from Kustom Kit’s Gamegear collection, which features contrast piping and binding to side, is made from dry wicking fabric, has an elasticated drawcord waist and zipped back pocket, and is available in black/white and navy/white.
The final item this month is Adidas Originals Blue Geology Tights, also from Littlewoods. The tights are made from 90% polyester/10% Spandex and have an elasticated waistband, and are more than matched in appeal by SF’s Women’s Reversible Work-Out Leggings (SK424) in its new-for-2017 charcoal/bright Aztec shade, which is simply glorious. The leggings are made from 89% polyester/11% elastane.