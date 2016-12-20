On Friday, 8 December, the Vice Lord Lieutenant of Nottinghamshire, Colonel Tim Richmond, officially opened the Mansfield headquarters of Your Embroidery Services (YES). The ceremony was attended by specially invited guests, including many of the company’s valued customers and members of the press.

Sovereign House has been completely renovated by YES: the 17,000 sq ft facility now houses a large warehouse and suite of offices along with showrooms that allow the team to demonstrate SWF embroidery machines, DTG Digital printers and other decoration equipment to garment decorators.

On the day of the ‘Grand Opening’, tours of the new building were accompanied by machinery demonstrations: in the embroidery showroom, a single-head SWF machine attracted plenty of attention from guests as it embroidered a Quadra bag with the space invaders design that the YES team had created for the step-by-step feature in the December issue of Images.

The embroidery showroom also housed the new Plot Spangle machine. This device punches circles from foil tape, quickly creating a rhinestone-effect design onto a film which is then heat pressed to transfer the design on to the garment.

In the DTG Digital printers showroom, YES’s sales director John-Paul Burton demonstrated the stretchability of the new P30i inks that come as standard with all new DTG M2 printers. The P30i inks have been developed specifically for the M series machines and are said by YES to have a lower viscosity than other inks, combined with a lower surface tension, and won’t fade during curing.

Following a speech by Roy Burton, the founder and managing director of YES, embroidery technician Steve Gilbert was presented with a Tag Heuer watch to commemorate his being the company’s first ever employee more than 20 years ago. SWF Embroidery’s representative from South Korea, Yungrok Park, then presented Roy Burton with a commemorative vase decorated with traditional Korean art.

