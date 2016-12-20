Images is delighted to have been appointed as a media partner for the Sign & Digital UK 2017 exhibition, which takes place at the NEC, Birmingham from 28-30 March 2017.

The 2017 Sign & Digital UK show will be extra spacial as the event will be celebrating 30 years as a national exhibition serving the UK market. Visitors will be able to discover the very latest market leading products and technologies from hundreds of leading suppliers across the sign making, display solutions and digital printing industries, many with attractive show offers.

There will also be a focus on the huge range of applications and market opportunities now possible using the latest technology on show. Countless suppliers and other experts will be on hand throughout the event to share new ideas and information about real business opportunities that will help visitors to refresh and grow their businesses. In addition, visitors will have the opportunity to attend live demonstrations of equipment in action, as well as seminars and workshops offering advice on how visitors can develop their business and update their skills.

Exhibitors that have already confirmed their attendance at Sign & Digital UK 2017 include:

Amaya Sales UK, Antalis, Digital Blanks, Doro Tape, Grafityp, Graphic Printing Technologies, Hewlett-Packard, Hexis UK, Hybrid Services/Mimaki, Nova Chrome, Perfect Colours, printMAX, Printvision (UK), Quality Print Services, Resolute DTG, Roland DG, Signwaves, Solent Sewing & Welding Machines, The Magic Touch and Your Print Specialists.

For more information or to register for free entry, visit the show website

www.signanddigitaluk.com