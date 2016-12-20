Orn is showing no signs of slowing down for the festive break having announced that it will be moving its warehouse operations into a 55,000 sq ft warehouse in Buckingham over the Christmas period.

The company moved into a new warehouse in May, having exited a third-party logistics arrangement; however, its continued rapid growth has meant that a further move to an even larger warehouse was necessary just seven months later.

As well as investing in a new building, the company has taken on two new logistics personnel this month: Peter Johnson and Gary Dowler. Peter, who has more than 30 years’ experience in logistics, working for firms such as General Electric and The White Company, will be running the new logistics facility, while the team will also benefit from Gary’s experience of working at companies such as Wincanton and Wolseley Group.

The new warehouse, which offers triple the volume currently available to the company, will offer more than 4,000 pallet locations together with more than 7,000 pick locations and space for more than 2,500,000 garments. Orn will also be introducing Snapfulfil, an award-winning warehouse management system, in April 2017.

