MagnaColours has appointed Helen Parry as its new managing director. Tom Abbey, the company’s previous MD, has taken on the role of executive chairman, allowing him to focus on business strategy and direction.

The company says that Helen is well placed to lead and support Magna’s existing management structure in an exciting phase of growth. She has substantial experience and expertise in printing, having occupied various leadership roles over the past 15 years, including eight years working at Vivimed (formerly James Robinson), where she helped to grow its range of speciality dyes. This growth resulted in a Queen’s Award for Innovation – an honour that MagnaColours has also received.

Helen comments: “It’s rare to come across an opportunity with such a fit for your experience and personality. I’m very excited to join the Magna team as it continues to grow and I look forward to helping them to realise ambitions to increase the presence of their innovative inks, worldwide. This is an important time for the business and the textile printing industry as a whole. I’ll look forward to working alongside Tom and the team to ensure MagnaColours continue to lead the way.”

