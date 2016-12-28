Kornit Digital will demonstrate live end-to-end production of digitally printed home textiles, without any pre-treatment or finishing steps, on an Allegro machine at the Heimtextil 2017 exhibition for textile and garment manufacturing.

The demonstrations on the Kornit stand (Hall 6.0, B15), will show the potential of digital one-step production for designers and producers of furniture, with a focus on custom made products. Based on the company’s Allegro & Cut concept, this one-step workflow can be expanded by integrated workflow steps, such as pattern integration, nesting and digital cutting in order to represent a fully digital, local production setup to drive the new business models.

According to the company, the Kornit Allegro is the only true digital solution for textile printing that includes pre-treatment and full finishing within a seven meters production line. It adds that with textile production now available in a completely dry single step solution, digital fabric printing is returning to western countries as former challenges, such as end-to-end costs, pollution, regulations, health and safety, and space can be addressed.

“Over the years, we have steadily increased our Heimtextil presence as this event is one of the most significant platforms for us to meet manufacturers, retailers and designers from all around the world,” stated Guy Zimmerman, Kornit Digital’s vice president of marketing and business development. “Kornit’s Allegro brings new business opportunities to the home textile industry. It is a true stand-alone roll-to-roll system that prints direct onto a broad variety of fabrics with vivid results, accurate colors, an excellent hand and good durability. It is particularly suitable for the production of special collections and all applications that require fast turnaround times.”

Heimtextil takes place in Frankfurt, Germany, from 10 to 13 January 2017.

www.kornit.com

http://heimtextil.messefrankfurt.com