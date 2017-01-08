MagnaColours has launched Magnaprint Discharge ULF System â€“Â a new range of formaldehyde-free discharge basesÂ with enhancedÂ wash-durability.

The company explains that since it first launched and patented formaldehyde-free discharge bases, wash durability demands have changed. Executive chairman, Tom Abbey comments: “Whilst wanting to eliminate the use of formaldehyde, another key requirement was wash durability to prevent fading. To meet the toughest demand, we developed MagnaPrint Discharge Fastness Enhancer. Not only have we answered the call for an effective water-based alternative, we have provided a solution to an industry problem, helping brands to provide safe, environmentally friendly, durable, high quality products for our customers.”

The company advises that simply adding theÂ Enhancer to MagnaPrint DischargeÂ paste will result in bright and beautiful discharge effects that stay bright while meeting the toughest wash durability standards of leading brands.

As part of its customerÂ service promise, MagnaColoursÂ is providing full training to screen printers working with the new rangeÂ to assist them in realisingÂ the full potential ofÂ the new range.

www.magnacolours.com