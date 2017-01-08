Atkinson Consulting has named Superior Merch (from Ashland, Ohio) as the winner of its 2017 Kickoff Shop Improvement Contest.

Entrants to the contest were required to outline the biggest challenge facing their business which they wanted resolved now. Superior Merch’s Devon Brabenec won the contest, identifying a common problem experienced by many decorated apparel shops – namely, finding and obtaining qualified, bigger or repeat clients. Devon’s prize is a one hour Atkinson Consulting coaching session, worth US$150 for Superior Merch.

Marshall Atkinson, Images columnist and owner of Atkinson Consulting, said, “I thought that Devon’s question was typical of many of the challenges that I see with my other consulting clients. They have a good business, but want to develop a strategy to get to the next level.”

Superior Merch’s full question, as well as Atkinson Consulting’s answer will be posted on the Atkinson Consulting from January 14, 2017.

www.atkinsontshirt.com