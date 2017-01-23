New TriDri sports styles and unique camo colourways
“Designed with style and performance in mind, TriDri is your go to sports brand to keep you dry, comfortable and performing at your best during even the most intense of workouts,” says Ralawise.
This year has seen the addition of 15 new styles, in an array of exciting colourways as well as on trend, camo-inspired pieces trademarked as Hexoflage.
The TriDri Performance T-shirt (TR010/ TR020) is designed with soft, lightweight fabric that is perfect for outdoor workouts or under wearers’ game-day kit. With enhanced wicking fabric, this performance T-shirt is available in up to 23 colours, “making it the perfect staple piece in any gym bag.”
Also available within the new range are great winter additions that include the Melange Knit Fleece Jacket (TR071/TR081) and the Ultralight Thermo Quilt Jacket (TR072/ TR082), both of which are comfortable, lightweight designs that help trap in warmth.
“Sure to be popular are the camo-inspired pieces under the aptly named Hexoflage,” adds Ralawise. “This unique camo print has been created within a hexagonal design and is like nothing you will have seen on the market. A key trend for 2017, this design is available in T-shirts and vests as well as women’s fitness leggings. Be bold and match or mix it up with more basic pieces from your kit!”
TriDri is your go to sports brand
If bold is your thing, the new range of women’s leggings will excite, Ralawise promises. “These flattering fit leggings with stretch not only are the perfect athleisure piece, but are made for running miles! With styles available in space-dye print and the bright and attractive women’s TriDri Performance Aurora Leggings (TR033), customers are sure to stand out from the crowd.”
Go above and beyond with TriDri accessories, including the Fitness Phone Holder (TR090). Made from lightweight stretch material and with touch-screen compatibility, it fits most smartphones and will keep devices safe and secure at the gym or on a run.
A new and handy addition to the range is the Fitness Spray and Refresh Bottle (TR097), featuring a useful pump and spray function that is perfect for keeping people cool and refreshed whatever their workout.
TriDri doesn’t stop there – it also offers wicking polo shirts, softshell jackets and compression sleeves. “Products are available for both men and women, as well as plus size options and fits, making TriDri the only brand you need in 2017 for all your fashionable fitness needs,” concludes Ralawise.
Visit the Ralawise web shop to view the TriDri collection and Ralawise’s many other brands.