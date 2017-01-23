“Designed with style and performance in mind, TriDri is your go to sports brand to keep you dry, comfortable and performing at your best during even the most intense of workouts,” says Ralawise.

This year has seen the addition of 15 new styles, in an array of exciting colourways as well as on trend, camo-inspired pieces trademarked as Hexoflage.

The TriDri Performance T-shirt (TR010/ TR020) is designed with soft, lightweight fabric that is perfect for outdoor workouts or under wearers’ game-day kit. With enhanced wicking fabric, this performance T-shirt is available in up to 23 colours, “making it the perfect staple piece in any gym bag.”

Also available within the new range are great winter additions that include the Melange Knit Fleece Jacket (TR071/TR081) and the Ultralight Thermo Quilt Jacket (TR072/ TR082), both of which are comfortable, lightweight designs that help trap in warmth.

“Sure to be popular are the camo-inspired pieces under the aptly named Hexoflage,” adds Ralawise. “This unique camo print has been created within a hexagonal design and is like nothing you will have seen on the market. A key trend for 2017, this design is available in T-shirts and vests as well as women’s fitness leggings. Be bold and match or mix it up with more basic pieces from your kit!”