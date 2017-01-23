“The world is big, colourful and multifaceted just like James & Nicholson and Myrtle Beach,” say the brands. “In 2017, the product lines combine all the wonderful impressions life has in store for us. The looks of the brands are teeming with life, always up to date and trend conscious. With loving care and more than 100 years’ experience, the product lines are perfectly tailored for events, incentives, corporate fashion and promotions.”

The brands use a wide variety of colours, fabrics and designs to develop garments that they say will lead to the creation of lasting memories of great brands or special events.

“The fashion of James & Nicholson and Myrtle Beach creates connections in a world which seems to turn faster and faster,” comments the brands, which note that in 2017, corporate fashion is an increasingly important issue: “Classic polos, blouses and shirts, as well as all-weather jackets, will fascinate the customer – not only by their price and quality, but also by the vast selection of colours and sizes.”