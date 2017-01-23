Corporate fashion, organic cotton tees and eye-catching accessories take centre stage
“The world is big, colourful and multifaceted just like James & Nicholson and Myrtle Beach,” say the brands. “In 2017, the product lines combine all the wonderful impressions life has in store for us. The looks of the brands are teeming with life, always up to date and trend conscious. With loving care and more than 100 years’ experience, the product lines are perfectly tailored for events, incentives, corporate fashion and promotions.”
The brands use a wide variety of colours, fabrics and designs to develop garments that they say will lead to the creation of lasting memories of great brands or special events.
“The fashion of James & Nicholson and Myrtle Beach creates connections in a world which seems to turn faster and faster,” comments the brands, which note that in 2017, corporate fashion is an increasingly important issue: “Classic polos, blouses and shirts, as well as all-weather jackets, will fascinate the customer – not only by their price and quality, but also by the vast selection of colours and sizes.”
In corporatewear, James & Nicholson has come up with a huge variety of patterns and colours for the new season. Some of the new shirts are available in 11 colours, and some of the polos in 17 colours. “Now you can set new accents in the office with patterns, such as dots and diamonds, on collar and cuffs, or a minimum all-over-print,” the brand advises.
For those who love to go outside whatever the weather, a good jacket is imperative. On offer for 2017 is a light promo jacket in a choice of nine great colours – ideal for festivals; new padded or lightweight down jackets for city strolling; hybrid sweat jackets in an eye-catching, fashionable material mix; and softshell vests and jackets with zip-off sleeves for sports. Another on trend addition to the 2017 line-up are polos with insets in a check design on the collar.
Mindfulness and responsibility in the fashion sector do not have to be to the detriment of beauty, suggests James & Nicholson and Myrtle Beach, as demonstrated by James & Nicholson’s organic cotton line. T-shirts in trendy cuts from slim to casual, in fresh colours from pastel to bright, are proof of the fact that beautiful styles can also be made of cotton, adds the brand.
The accessory line from Myrtle Beach, which includes beanies, scarves, caps and hats, also sees the addition of a large number of new items: “There are eye-catchers like caps with a peak made of cork, sublimation beanies with panorama print, finely knitted cotton beanies with an imitation leather label, and scarves with an ornamental seam – with plenty of scope for mixing and matching in 2017,” the brand advises.
All the new items can be seen in the latest catalogue, and all are suitable for decoration.