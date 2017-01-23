New Deluxe range introduces premium quality styles
Premium quality is the key to Uneek Clothing’s new product developments for 2017. To start the new year in style, Uneek is releasing its brand new Deluxe Range. According to the company, the new styles add luxury-feel fabrics and extra wearability to the durability for which Uneek products are already renowned.
Raza Khan, managing director of Uneek, says, “Our Deluxe Range means that customers can select premium quality products and stay in budget. We think our Deluxe products will make quite a splash in 2017 and expect to see them quickly become the top choice for customers.”
Key Deluxe pieces for 2017 include unisex Polo Shirts (UC108) and Jog Bottoms (UC522) made from 50% cotton/50% polyester to ensure built-in comfort and breathability. The Deluxe Polo shirts, reactive dyed for brighter shades and excellent colourfastness, are available in sizes XS-8XL and a range of 14 colours from bottle green to sky blue. The Deluxe Jog Bottoms, also reactive dyed, are designed for a smart, contemporary fit in colours black, navy and heather grey.
The new Deluxe Hooded Sweatshirt (UC509) is available in 30 colours and features a front pouch pocket and double fabric hood with single jersey hood lining for extra comfort. Made from a super soft, luxurious-feel 60% ringspun combed cotton/40% polyester fabric, it offers an excellent base for printing. Uneek has also introduced a palette of new colours, including tiger gold, reef blue, candy floss, cranberry and Amazon green, to provide vibrant backdrops for embroidery and printing. “With a contemporary fit and available in sizes XS-5XL, the UC509 is a versatile staple,” says the company.
The Deluxe Outdoor Jacket (UC621) with a peach finish has a waterproof outer fabric that benefits from a water penetration rating of 5000 mm, and a microfleece lining to take customers through to spring.
The 2017 catalogue reveals even more weatherproof solutions, including the Premium Outdoor Jacket (UC620) with a waterproof outer fabric and a microfleece lining – perfect for wet and windy days, says Uneek.
This year will also see the release of the Active Jacket (UC630) with a lightweight, waterproof outer fabric and breathable lining, along with the Super Pro Bodywarmer (UC640), which combines a water-repellent outer fabric with an insulated lining for superior comfort.
For full details of Uneek’s range for 2017, visit the company’s website or call the customer service team.