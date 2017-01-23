Premium quality is the key to Uneek Clothing’s new product developments for 2017. To start the new year in style, Uneek is releasing its brand new Deluxe Range. According to the company, the new styles add luxury-feel fabrics and extra wearability to the durability for which Uneek products are already renowned.

Raza Khan, managing director of Uneek, says, “Our Deluxe Range means that customers can select premium quality products and stay in budget. We think our Deluxe products will make quite a splash in 2017 and expect to see them quickly become the top choice for customers.”

Key Deluxe pieces for 2017 include unisex Polo Shirts (UC108) and Jog Bottoms (UC522) made from 50% cotton/50% polyester to ensure built-in comfort and breathability. The Deluxe Polo shirts, reactive dyed for brighter shades and excellent colourfastness, are available in sizes XS-8XL and a range of 14 colours from bottle green to sky blue. The Deluxe Jog Bottoms, also reactive dyed, are designed for a smart, contemporary fit in colours black, navy and heather grey.