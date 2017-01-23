Born in Belfast, revitalised in 2017: New styles, new fabrics and new colours are all on the cards from Disley this year.

The brochure is having a wholesale facelift with fresh, contemporary imagery, a clean, easy-to-follow layout and concise range structure. New items will include: Modern, tailored-fit shirts; feminine, contemporary blouses with design features in abundance; a palette of vibrant, eye-catching colours; and innovative fabrics to create comfort, wearability and easy care.

Disley will continue to offer what it says is “one of the most comprehensive size ranges in the industry”, with dress sizes 6-30 and collar sizes 14.5”-21” as standard.