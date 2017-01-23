“With over 600 new products and accessories for 2017 from over 80 of the industry’s much loved brands, we’re confident that you’ll find lots of firm new favourites to add to your 2017 orders,” says PenCarrie. “Not only are we introducing five exciting new brands to complement our already diverse range, including BabyBugz, Brook Taverner, Joseph Alan, Regatta Activewear and Yoko, but we have introduced 133 new products from Sol’s, taking us to a full line stockist.”

The new styles from French brand Sol’s take the PenCarrie offering to new heights, with a great range of styles catering to a number of different markets. These include the catwalk collection – a range of fashionable and on trend garments that are perfect for retail, such as the Sandro (01700) unisex three-colour sweatshirt; the essentials collection, packed with must-have staples that are ideal for decoration; and new styles under the corporate, sports, outdoor and new beachwear collections.

With a special focus on sublimation for 2017, Sol’s is offering easy-to-decorate, fashion-forward styles that are perfect for sublimation printing, such as the Magma T-Shirt (01704) and the Ladies Magma T-Shirt (01705). The ever growing headwear and bag collections also see new style additions for 2017, with many premium products that are of great quality. “With more choice than ever before, Sol’s from PenCarrie has the perfect style for any requirement,” says PenCarrie.

Brand new to PenCarrie for 2017, ethical babywear brand BabyBugz brings 21 new styles to the collection, including super soft and stretchy bodysuits, T-shirts and sweats. With a selection of primary and pastel colours, including cute stripes and contrast styles such as the Baby Stripy Bodysuit (BZ10S), BabyBugz brings even more choice and variety to the PenCarrie baby and toddler range.

Mantis One, exclusive to PenCarrie for 2017, has a number of styles from its ethical range, including the effortlessly stylish Mantis One Bomber Sweat Jacket (M134). With laidback fits and comfortable, soft fabrics, Mantis One offers cool and casual styles that are fashionable and functional.