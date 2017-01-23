New styles, new brands, same great service
“With over 600 new products and accessories for 2017 from over 80 of the industry’s much loved brands, we’re confident that you’ll find lots of firm new favourites to add to your 2017 orders,” says PenCarrie. “Not only are we introducing five exciting new brands to complement our already diverse range, including BabyBugz, Brook Taverner, Joseph Alan, Regatta Activewear and Yoko, but we have introduced 133 new products from Sol’s, taking us to a full line stockist.”
The new styles from French brand Sol’s take the PenCarrie offering to new heights, with a great range of styles catering to a number of different markets. These include the catwalk collection – a range of fashionable and on trend garments that are perfect for retail, such as the Sandro (01700) unisex three-colour sweatshirt; the essentials collection, packed with must-have staples that are ideal for decoration; and new styles under the corporate, sports, outdoor and new beachwear collections.
With a special focus on sublimation for 2017, Sol’s is offering easy-to-decorate, fashion-forward styles that are perfect for sublimation printing, such as the Magma T-Shirt (01704) and the Ladies Magma T-Shirt (01705). The ever growing headwear and bag collections also see new style additions for 2017, with many premium products that are of great quality. “With more choice than ever before, Sol’s from PenCarrie has the perfect style for any requirement,” says PenCarrie.
Brand new to PenCarrie for 2017, ethical babywear brand BabyBugz brings 21 new styles to the collection, including super soft and stretchy bodysuits, T-shirts and sweats. With a selection of primary and pastel colours, including cute stripes and contrast styles such as the Baby Stripy Bodysuit (BZ10S), BabyBugz brings even more choice and variety to the PenCarrie baby and toddler range.
Mantis One, exclusive to PenCarrie for 2017, has a number of styles from its ethical range, including the effortlessly stylish Mantis One Bomber Sweat Jacket (M134). With laidback fits and comfortable, soft fabrics, Mantis One offers cool and casual styles that are fashionable and functional.
Also new for 2017, corporatewear specialist Brook Taverner is adding 39 styles to the PenCarrie corporatewear range. Best known for its craftsmanship and quality, says PenCarrie, Brook Taverner is bringing a large selection of professional suits and corporatewear for men and women, including jackets, trousers, shirts and waistcoats, featuring detailed cuts and signature fabrics and colours.
Brand new to the marketplace for 2017, Regatta Activewear provides an exciting addition to PenCarrie’s sports and activewear range. With 15 new styles, Regatta Activewear has harnessed its 40 years of experience across the Regatta brands to introduce a new range of high performance styles including vests, T-shirts, leggings, fleece and softshells, such as the lightweight, waterproof Moscow Soft Shell Jacket (RA100).
“Renowned high visibility workwear brand Yoko brings brighter workwear solutions with its extensive collection of hi-vis styles, from bomber jackets and gilets to polo shirts and executive waistcoats,” says PenCarrie. “Boasting one of the largest colour palettes for the hi-vis market, Yoko brings 28 new styles to the 2017 workwear collection available from PenCarrie.”
As well as styles from exciting new brands, the company says it is also delighted to introduce new styles from existing brands that its customers all know and love.
The range of on trend, easy-to-decorate styles from sweats brand Just Hoods by AWDis is growing and growing with 11 new styles for 2017. These include fashionable, washed-effect garments, giving that preppy look, as well as a number of new kids’ styles and a new Polyester Hoodie (JH006). In addition, Just Cool by AWDis is also bringing in 11 new styles for 2017. The new, smooth-effect performance fabric gives its new Smooth T-Shirt (JC020) and Smooth Polo (JC021) a premium feel, while the new running-specific styles – including the Running Jacket (JC060) and Track Pants (JC081/ JC085) – have been created specifically with the runner in mind. Introducing performance essentials, Just Cool by AWDis is also launching its first Sports Crop Top (JC017) and Long Sleeve Base Layer (JC018) – ideal for teaming with its other performance wear.
“We’re excited about all of the new opportunities that 2017 will bring and we’re here to help your business go from strength to strength in the months to come,” comments PenCarrie. “We pride ourselves on our service and delivering what you need, when you need it, and we can’t wait to show you that PenCarrie’s 2017 offering is the best yet!”