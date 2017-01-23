Rainstar manufactures fleece, softshell and jackets for the retail, workwear and promotional markets. To date, it has only offered bespoke services to the retail market, and brands that, it says, specify the highest quality and attention to detail. In 2017 it launches the ‘alblanc’ stock range.

“The aim is to offer excellent quality products at reasonable prices to trade customers in the UK and EU markets,” explains the brand. “Rainstar’s factory and international design team have been successfully manufacturing for more than 15 years, producing for companies such as BMW, Yamaha and outdoor retailers. Rainstar looks to offer a better choice of outdoor garments to its customers, while investing in new technology, machinery and its people.”

Keen to show off the most recent and innovative fabric, the company says it will “look to lead the way in bringing the latest trends to market in the outdoor apparel arena”.

For many years Rainstar has specialised in bespoke or ‘made to order’ fleece, softshell and jacket manufacture. Minimum orders start at 1,000 items and, after sample approval, lead times are normally 90-120 days, depending on the type of garment. Printing and embroidery, swing tagging and any special packaging requirements can be completed in its factories.

“As manufacturing takes place in Rainstar’s own factories, it is guaranteed that we pay the utmost attention to taking care of our employees,” reports Rainstar. “The majority of the team have been with Rainstar for a long period with training and progression available to all.”