Bespoke specialist launches its first stock jacket range for the UK promotional market
Rainstar manufactures fleece, softshell and jackets for the retail, workwear and promotional markets. To date, it has only offered bespoke services to the retail market, and brands that, it says, specify the highest quality and attention to detail. In 2017 it launches the ‘alblanc’ stock range.
“The aim is to offer excellent quality products at reasonable prices to trade customers in the UK and EU markets,” explains the brand. “Rainstar’s factory and international design team have been successfully manufacturing for more than 15 years, producing for companies such as BMW, Yamaha and outdoor retailers. Rainstar looks to offer a better choice of outdoor garments to its customers, while investing in new technology, machinery and its people.”
Keen to show off the most recent and innovative fabric, the company says it will “look to lead the way in bringing the latest trends to market in the outdoor apparel arena”.
For many years Rainstar has specialised in bespoke or ‘made to order’ fleece, softshell and jacket manufacture. Minimum orders start at 1,000 items and, after sample approval, lead times are normally 90-120 days, depending on the type of garment. Printing and embroidery, swing tagging and any special packaging requirements can be completed in its factories.
“As manufacturing takes place in Rainstar’s own factories, it is guaranteed that we pay the utmost attention to taking care of our employees,” reports Rainstar. “The majority of the team have been with Rainstar for a long period with training and progression available to all.”
Attention has been paid to easy access for decoration
The company says that the quality of its garments is paramount to everything that it does. Each garment goes through SGS inspection and all areas of manufacture are constantly monitored. Only YKK zips are used as the main zip in each jacket and softshell (fleece has a different, high quality zip), giving confidence to customers that they are selecting a quality garment that is fit for purpose. To make life as easy as possible for embroiderers, attention has been paid to easy access for decoration.
At the end of January 2017, Rainstar will launch alblanc – its first stock range, which will be dispatched from its Wiltshire warehouse. This inaugural range will consist of six styles of alblanc Softshell, including an entry-level softshell, a cosy style softshell with microfleece lining, and the flagship softshell with detachable hood. All softshells are three-layer, waterproof to 10,000 mm, and breathable and windproof.
The alblanc 3 in 1 range includes two styles. If customers are looking for an outerwear garment to keep them dry, the company says this is the ultimate jacket.
Rainstar is also introducing the alblanc Rain Jacket – a simple but effective lighter weight jacket with a warm microfleece lining.
Completing the new line-up is the alblanc Fleece – a full zip warm microfleece with some interesting horizontal zipped pockets.
“It goes without saying that there will be new style introductions throughout 2017,” says the brand, which adds: “Remember that Rainstar in Chinese means Luck, Good Fortune, Health, Wealth and Prosperity.”