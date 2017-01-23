New styles are ‘no ordinary’ softshell jackets
“Moisture-wicking workout clothes, an extensive fleece range, padded jackets and vests – the Stedman Active range is fantastic for sports and outdoor activities or simply extra warmth,” says Stedman. “We love to experiment with functional fabrics and offer you affordable gear to keep moving indoors and outdoors – rain or shine.”
The newest members in the Stedman Active club are the Active Softest Shell Jackets for men and women, which the brand says are no ordinary softshell jackets. As well as being wind- and water-resistant, the jackets’ ordinary fleece lining has been replaced with a super light mesh which gives them much greater ease of movement. The shell features a highly flexible four-way stretch with outstanding breathability for activities all year round.
These innovative jackets feature contrast coloured elements, side and chest pockets with zippers, adjustable sleeve hems with hook and loop fasteners, and plenty more.
The Active Softest Shell Jackets for men (ST5230) and women (ST5330) are made of 250 gsm, 94% polyester/6% elastane. Brand-new dolphin grey, bestselling marina blue and black opal are the colour choices for what Stedman says are its ‘multi-talented jackets’. Men’s styles are available in sizes S-2XL and women’s styles in S-XL.
The fleece lining has been replaced with a super light mesh
“Our sophisticated Active Knit Fleece Jackets for men and women have been welcomed into the market with such enthusiasm that we had to add our new colour, marina blue melange, in 2017,” reports Stedman, adding: “Grey is always in demand, which made our decision as easy as can be to add a new light grey to our Active Padded Jackets for men and women.”
Stedman has also announced the evolution of its Basics line. “It was time for some spring cleaning in our beloved Basics collection,” says the brand. “While some styles, such as Prime-T or Polo 65/35, are being discontinued, our favourite heavyweight, Comfort-T for women just needed a little nudge in the right direction.”
The Comfort-T for women has been given an updated cut and improved fabric to match its counterpart, the Comfort-T for men (ST2100), allowing this essential women’s style in 185 gsm, durable, 100% ringspun cotton to serve basic promotional needs more than ever.
Following these necessary improvements, Stedman has also given its Comfort-T for women a new article number: ST2160.
It is available in sizes S-2XL and in scarlet red, grey heather, royal blue, navy blue, black opal and white colours.
The men’s counterpart, the Comfort-T for men, is available in 12 colours in 2017, including the brand’s much-loved real grey.
Find all of Stedman’s latest news on its website.