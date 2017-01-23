“Moisture-wicking workout clothes, an extensive fleece range, padded jackets and vests – the Stedman Active range is fantastic for sports and outdoor activities or simply extra warmth,” says Stedman. “We love to experiment with functional fabrics and offer you affordable gear to keep moving indoors and outdoors – rain or shine.”

The newest members in the Stedman Active club are the Active Softest Shell Jackets for men and women, which the brand says are no ordinary softshell jackets. As well as being wind- and water-resistant, the jackets’ ordinary fleece lining has been replaced with a super light mesh which gives them much greater ease of movement. The shell features a highly flexible four-way stretch with outstanding breathability for activities all year round.

These innovative jackets feature contrast coloured elements, side and chest pockets with zippers, adjustable sleeve hems with hook and loop fasteners, and plenty more.

The Active Softest Shell Jackets for men (ST5230) and women (ST5330) are made of 250 gsm, 94% polyester/6% elastane. Brand-new dolphin grey, bestselling marina blue and black opal are the colour choices for what Stedman says are its ‘multi-talented jackets’. Men’s styles are available in sizes S-2XL and women’s styles in S-XL.