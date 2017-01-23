“Anvil celebrates the unique nature of its consumers and their freedom to express themselves,” explains the brand. “A fashion brand designed to fit and wear with ease, Anvil is reflective of your modern lifestyle. Versatile, the product contours to you. More than tees, Anvil provides you with the ultimate fashion wardrobe staples. From crew necks, V-necks and scoops with sleeves in all lengths to hoodies and jackets, our options reflect all your fashion needs.”

For 2017, the Anvil portfolio showcases new products that the brand says enhance its attitude and suit its customers’ personalities. The Adult Fashion Basic Long (5624) and Lean (5628) Tees build on a foundation of ultra-soft cotton that’s ringspun and combed, and introduce new flattering silhouettes.

The Women’s Tri-Blend Tee (6750L), in a balanced blend of 50% polyester/25% cotton, combed ringspun/25% viscose, adds further variety to the Tri-Blend line. It can be topped off with the ultra-soft and effortlessly chic new Tri-Blend Full-Zip Hooded Jacket companions for men (6759) and women (6759L). These are “the ultimate layering items” with the potential to transform any look. A metallic zipper with colour-matching tape adds a touch of style, and the women’s jacket features a curved bottom hem for a truly feminine look. Available in adult sizes S- 2XL and women’s sizes LXS-L2XL, these semi-fitted hoodies come in six shades, including popular heathers.