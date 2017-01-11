Oeko-Tex has reviewed the requirements of its products and has published new and updated regulations for 2017.

The changes include a new price strategy for the Made in Green by Oeko-Tex product label, which offers label issuers the option to use smaller packets of labels, or even a single label for their product.

The STeP by Oeko-Tex limit value tables in Annex G1 and G2 of the standard document have been revised in line with ongoing changes in the global environment, input from customers and current regulatory developments. A new chapter has been added in Annex D: Hazardous Processes That Should Be Avoided. These processes to be avoided include the use of potentially hazardous surfactants, sodium hypochlorite (as a bleaching agent) and defoamers that are potentially damaging to the environment. (www.oeko-tex.com/step-updates-2017.)

The new regulations for Standard 100 by Oeko-Tex will come into force on 1 April , 2017 following a three-month transition period. A large number of substances have been added or listed explicitly by name in product class I (items for babies and small children): as a result, in product class I, the use of per- and polyfluorinated compounds is severely restricted and nearly eliminated. A large number of substances is also included in the list of regulated softeners (phthalates) in all of the product classes. The three organic tin compounds dipropyltin (DPT), monophenyltin (MPhT) and tetraethyltin (TeET), are now regulated with limit values in all product classes. In addition, the use of the blue colourant Navy Blue is also now explicitly prohibited for product certification according to Standard 100 by Oeko-Tex.

More details about the Standard 100 by Oeko-Tex standard are also available at www.oeko-tex.com/std100-updates-2017.