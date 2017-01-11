Look around your art department: look at at all those creative types. There’s no question they are great at working up the details of an image, but how many of them have any training on the mechanics of what it takes to print? How many have ever got their hands dirty in the trenches?

Give them that opportunity – encourage them to learn by having them train in the screen room and the production floor: help them to understand mesh counts, registration, and why you put one colour before another in the print order.

By training I mean working alongside your production staff for a few days, actually doing the work – not standing there for five minutes while someone describes what they are doing. Doing not just observing, getting their hands dirty – literally. They will learn and grow and your business will benefit.

Marshall Atkinson – Atkinson Consulting

www.atkinsontshirt.com