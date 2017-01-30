It’s all smiles at Bravado today with the company’s announcement of a new exclusive licensing and merchandising agreement with Emoji Company within the UK and ROI, Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Finland.

Bravado UK – Universal Music Group’s merchandise and brand management company – will work closely with Emoji Company to manage retail and licensing, online distribution, partnerships and collaborations for the brand within those territories. With more than 6 billion digital icons used daily, Emoji Company has the official Emoji brand and thousands of copyright protected icons, patterns and styles, instantly recognised by billions of consumers around the world and available for cross category licensing.

David Boyne, MD of Bravado UK, said, “We are delighted to confirm this deal with Emoji Company and are very much looking forward to working with Marco Huesges and his team. The Emoji brand is a unique and fascinating partner for Bravado and it offers huge depth and potential across so many product categories and channels of distribution to meet global demand, the opportunities are truly limitless!”

Marco Huesges, CEO of Emoji Company, commented: “We are happy having entered into a partnership with Bravado UK who are experts in the field of licensing and the production of quality and appealing consumer product. Bravado´s excellent relationships with both retail and licensees and their unrivalled distribution power will are perfect to ensure the further growth of the Emoji brand in those territories.”

