In the first of his exclusive series of articles for Images, award-winning digitiser Erich Campbell explains how to create lasting embroidery for hard-working garments

Workwear is tough and hardwearing by design. Dense, damage-resistant material is the norm; reinforced seams, secure closures and speciality finishes, including stain-resistant and waterproof coatings, are common. Workwear is also characterised by an array of design features, such as pockets, straps and snap closures, which add valuable utility. However, itâ€™s often these same features that make items of workwear a particularly challenging canvas for decoration.

With the care and attention to detail that goes into making workwear durable, itâ€™s essential that decorators shore up their stitching for this labour-friendly gear. View this challenge as an opportunity: business owners, frustrated by the failure of an embroidery long before a garment was ready for retirement, have become long-time loyal customers of mine after I retooled their designs for durability.

With the following tips, your shop can serve up damage-resistant design treatments that keep contractors coming back for more.

Environmental concerns

As with any decoration, success starts with a thorough customer interview. We create the best workwear solutions when we know the environmental conditions in which a garment will be used; make sure to ask for details about the work your customer does and the way the garment will be washed before you design.

For example, is the customer likely to scrape the garment against rough surfaces, expose it to chemicals, or encounter extreme heat? Will your customer wear or use a decorated item outdoors, exposing it to more than the average dose of UV light? Will they industrially launder the garment and, if so, will the cleaners use chlorine bleach in the process? Will it require dry cleaning? Knowing these conditions is key to making decisions throughout the decorating process.

Material matters

Thread choice is critical to all embroidery, but itâ€™s never more so than when stitching workwear. Knowing the properties of a given thread type lets you make an educated decision about whether it matches your customerâ€™s specific requirements. When selecting thread, heat-press printing material, appliquÃ© fabric, or even stabiliser, you should always know what treatment your materials are made to take.

Washing out

Be certain of your threadâ€™s colourfastness, particularly when customers intend to industrially launder their workwear. Nothing makes business customers more frustrated than thread colours bleeding on new, costly workwear after a single wash. A quick look at any thread vendorâ€™s colour card reveals laundry care symbols and instructions like those you see on garment tags. This information can (and should) be used to provide washing instructions specific to your customerâ€™s decorated apparel.