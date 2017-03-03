Scheduled to land at the end of May 2017, the new Active Jacket (UC630) from Uneek slots perfectly into the festivalwear market thanks to its lightweight yet fashionable styling and waterproof fabric – an essential requirement for any jacket that’s going to be used at outdoor summer events in the UK
Unisex, windproof and breathable, the new style has a concealed hood, two secure zipped pockets with subtle contrast bar tacks, raglan sleeves and elasticated cuffs.
“We have seen a welcome shift in our industry over the last few years,” comments Savio Noronha, Uneek’s product development manager. “The products offered by brands nowadays are a lot more fashionable and striking, addressing the needs of a more style-conscious consumer.
“One of the products missing in our range was a trendy, functional go-to lightweight jacket that was able to tick a lot of boxes. Having researched what’s available from other brands, we decided to offer a high quality functional lightweight jacket that looks great, is waterproof, windproof, breathable and has a myriad of uses – be it promotional events and festivals, leisure, lifestyle or running. The UC630 addresses this very well.”
Being a Beatles fan, I had to somehow pay homage by offering a submarine yellow.
The Active Jacket is made from nylon fabric, and for good reason, as Savio explains: “Nylon is a lot stronger than polyester, and looks great, specially as a lighter jacket. The fabric also feels a lot nicer, has a pleasing sheen and is more resistant to crinkling up.”
It comes in a choice of five contrast colourways: black with grey zipper and trims; navy/ surf blue; Oxford blue/ orange; fiery orange/surf blue; and submarine yellow/grey. “The five colours are a great mix of simplistic and striking combinations, which look current and complement the overall style,” Savio advises. “Being a Beatles fan, I had to somehow pay homage by offering a submarine yellow. The lads at work thought I was barking mad, until they got to see the actual product in that colour.”
Suitable for both screen and transfer printing, the Active Jacket can be packed into its own stowable pack, and comes in sizes XS-3XL. Depending on how the product performs, the colour range may be expanded and women’s and children’s styles could also be added.
The Uneek Activity Jacket in Beatles-inspired submarine yellow