Scheduled to land at the end of May 2017, the new Active Jacket (UC630) from Uneek slots perfectly into the festivalwear market thanks to its lightweight yet fashionable styling and waterproof fabric – an essential requirement for any jacket that’s going to be used at outdoor summer events in the UK

Unisex, windproof and breathable, the new style has a concealed hood, two secure zipped pockets with subtle contrast bar tacks, raglan sleeves and elasticated cuffs.

“We have seen a welcome shift in our industry over the last few years,” comments Savio Noronha, Uneek’s product development manager. “The products offered by brands nowadays are a lot more fashionable and striking, addressing the needs of a more style-conscious consumer.

“One of the products missing in our range was a trendy, functional go-to lightweight jacket that was able to tick a lot of boxes. Having researched what’s available from other brands, we decided to offer a high quality functional lightweight jacket that looks great, is waterproof, windproof, breathable and has a myriad of uses – be it promotional events and festivals, leisure, lifestyle or running. The UC630 addresses this very well.”