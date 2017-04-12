Dae Ha UK has introduced a new roll width of 1,500 mm to its Printable (Digital) PU White film. Already available in 500mm, 750mm and 1,000mm, this popular full-colour film offers an enhanced grade of PU film for a softer, thinner transfer, along with a 10 second press time. “With further increased colourfastness, great opacity and bright print results, this film is ready for any application you may have,” says the company. It is also available in clear, silver and luminous 500mm widths.

Also from Dae Ha UK is Printable (Digital) Glitter, a full-colour digital printing glitter film for eco solvent/solvent-based print-and-cut machines. The film allows printers to create a shimmering, glitter effect in an endless array of colours and designs for leisure, fashion and sportswear. Initially available in glitter rainbow white, it will become available in standard glitter white and six neon glitter colours too.

www.garmentfilms.co.uk