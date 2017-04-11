Blue Max Banner:

New Slim-fit options

Blue Max Banner (BMB) says its new Slimfit shirt and blouse meet the brief for cool, contemporary schoolwear styling and fit. Both the shirt for boys and the blouse for girls are constructed from a durable 65% polyester/35% cotton fabric, are non-iron and feature reinforced seams for added durability. The girls’ blouse, which is available in size 34” chest upwards, has a ‘modesty’ placket as well as concealed buttons to prevent gaping to the front. Seam and dart detailing across all sizes ensure a flattering fit. The new shirts, which are offered in white only, are available from stock in twin packs in either a long sleeve or a short sleeve option.

www.bluemaxbanner.co.uk