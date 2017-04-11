From traditional Oxfords to practical poplins and modern patterned designs, garment decorators can choose from an increasingly stylish range of brandable shirt and blouse designs that meets all customer requirements
Blue Max Banner:
New Slim-fit options
Blue Max Banner (BMB) says its new Slimfit shirt and blouse meet the brief for cool, contemporary schoolwear styling and fit. Both the shirt for boys and the blouse for girls are constructed from a durable 65% polyester/35% cotton fabric, are non-iron and feature reinforced seams for added durability. The girls’ blouse, which is available in size 34” chest upwards, has a ‘modesty’ placket as well as concealed buttons to prevent gaping to the front. Seam and dart detailing across all sizes ensure a flattering fit. The new shirts, which are offered in white only, are available from stock in twin packs in either a long sleeve or a short sleeve option.
Ranks:
Confidence in textiles
Ranks says it offers “quality and price-competitive styles for the schoolwear market”, noting that its tees, polos, hoodies and fleeces all have WRAP-approval and carry the ‘Confidence in Textiles’ label. Ranks offers the Kids Classic Polo Shirt (RK71), which is available in 12 core schoolwear colours. This polo is made from 180 gsm 65% polyester/35% cotton and has a taped neck and cuffed sleeves. For school leavers and school trips, Ranks has three styles of hoodies on offer, such as the Deluxe Kids Hooded Sweatshirt (RK74), all of which are made from a 340 gsm 50% cotton/50% polyester mix.
Rowlinson:
Performance and comfort
Performa 50 offers a 50/50 blend of cotton and acrylic, combining exceptional softness and durability, reports Rowlinson. Performa 50 V-neck pullovers and cardigans in plain colours are available from stock in just 24 hours, and the company also offers bespoke options in particular colours and stripes with minimums of only 12 garments (three of each size). Notable features include a unique yarn blend for “exceptional handle”; prewashed for extra softness; snug-fit hems, cuffs and neckline; and super-resistance to pilling. Customers can choose from V-neck, crew neck, cardigan and slipover styles, and the company also offers a “superfast” embroidery service.
Russell Europe:
Jerzees Schoolgear
The Jerzees Schoolgear range from Russell Europe includes the Unisex Sleeveless Pullover (716M), Boys Classic V-Neck Pullover (710 M/F) and two styles for girls: a V-Neck Pullover and a V-Neck Cardigan (715). Russell also has a great selection of school sweats, including the Classic Sweatshirt with crew neck (762B), V-Neck Sweatshirt (272B) and V-Neck Cardigan (273B). The Classic Sweatshirt features Spotshield stain-resistant coating for fabric protection, and all garments feature a handy name tag. For outdoors, Russell offers the Reversible Jacket (875B) with both showerproof and fleece outers and reflective tape on both sides.
AWDis Academy:
Key styles
AWDis Academy offers five key styles for primary and secondary schools, in 14 colours that include classic school shades along with contemporary options. The Academy Raglan Sweatshirt (AC001) and Kids Academy Raglan Sweatshirt (AC001J) are staple schoolwear products, while the Academy V-Neck Sweatshirt (AC003) and Kids Academy V-Neck Sweatshirt (AC003J) provide a V-neck alternative and are ideal for layering. The range is completed with the Kids Academy Cardigan (AC002J). All these products are twin-needle stitched for added durability, feature comfortable ribbed cuffs, hemline and neckline, and have a name label at the back.
Fruit of the Loom:
Proven schoolwear performance
Fruit of the Loom’s Kids 65/35 Polo is made from an easycare 65% polyester/35% cotton. Also available as a long sleeve, it has been specially designed for schoolwear so can be washed at 60°C, dries quickly and requires minimal ironing. It comes in a wide range of colours, and Fruit says its dyes guarantee colourfastness and consistency across styles and batches. Also available are kid-friendly sweats, including the bestselling Classic and Premium Raglan Sweatshirts, and the Kids Performance Ts and Performance Shorts. Fruit’s schoolwear garments have been repeatedly tested, including real-life wearer trials in schools.
Quadra:
School bags for all ages
The new Academy range from Quadra includes the Academy Book Bag with Shoulder Strap (QD447), which the brand says scores top marks for features, detailing and comfort. It boasts enhanced visibility reflective accents for increased safety and a padded handle for added durability. The QD447 is available in classic uniform colours and benefits from an internal identification label and an external easy-read name card holder. The Academy range, which has products for students of all ages, stretches from the traditional Book Bag (QD446) to the everyday Holdall (QD449), which is perfect for games lessons, swimming trips or school sports days.
Result:
Padded jacket and five-panel cap
The Padded Jacket (R233J&Y) is shower- and windproof, super soft, lightweight and warm with a hinged inner neck panel for self-branding, soft bound cuff and hem, contrast lining trim, reflective hip detail, integral hood, zip pocket and a hangtag. It comes in sizes 2/3 years to 12/13 years, and four contrast colourways. The Padded Bodywarmer (R234J&Y) is a gilet version of the Jacket. New to the children’s Headwear range is the Junior Boston Printers Cap (RC084J), a five-panel cap made from 260 gsm 65% polyester/35% cotton and available in 10 colours.