Noted embroidery expert and Images columnist Erich Campbell is joining DecoNetwork in the US as partner relationship manager.

Erich will work with DecoNetwork partners in north America, and will also champion DecoNetwork’s educational initiatives, including webinars, blogs and videos.

“DecoNetwork has been a trusted companion in my work,” Erich said. “I’ve been on the other side of the counter and I’ve come to respect them as dedicated people who believe in and stand by their product. I’m looking forward to being part of the team and seeing what this new combination of personalities, ideas and abilities will bring to the industry.

“Being a part of projects that I know will benefit the whole garment decorating community makes me come alive. Joining the DecoNetwork team means that I’ll be able to help decorators put tools in place that, in my experience, have worked better than anything else on the market. I can help them build strong industry relationships, refine their ideas, and create novel solutions to their problems. I’m empowered to help our clients succeed.”

Erich will also be involved in DecoNetwork’s future development, putting his 18 years of experience in the embroidery and decoration industry to good use.

“Now that I’m at DecoNetwork, I can give my industry peers the benefit of what these tools can offer and share my extensive on-the-job experience with the wonderful people on the DecoNetwork team as well as our customers. I know that we can make a difference for the people who need it most,” he added.

www.deconetwork. com