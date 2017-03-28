Roq will be debuting its new Roq Hybrid at the Fespa 2017 in Hamburg (8-12 May 2017) on stand D80 in Hall 6. The Hybrid has been designed to work in conjunction with an automatic screen printing machine, allowing the best of both worlds. At Fespa, the Hybrid will be attached to the New Roq Eco XL with 18 pallets and 10 print heads.

Also on display at Fespa will be the Oval Evolution, complete with 20 pallets and 10 print heads, on which the team will be demonstrating ROQpress foil, ROQpress Iron, Roq flock, Roq Asp and Roq cool.

The final Roq product to be debuted at Fespa is the company’s new computer-to-screen (CTS) system – details are under wraps until the show.

www.roqinternational.com

www.fespa.com

