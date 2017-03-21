The latest release of EmbroideryStudio, e4, was debuted at Printwear & Promotion Live! 2017 in February. The company’s development team spoke to many embroiderers before creating e4 and the result is, says Rob Smith, director of Wilcom Europe, quite simply “Wow”.

A key new feature is the advanced integrated design library, which automatically indexes all the designs on a computer or network, making searching by one or many text fields swift and easy. Recently viewed designs can be retrieved and opened in two clicks, and can also be grouped together and sorted by customer, stitch count, date etcetera. Designs can also be opened, converted, printed and stitched in a batch.

The latest Wilcom .EMB design file allows all the job information to be stored together with the design, meaning there is no need for a separate database as all in the information can be kept in one place, including the customer’s contact details, and order numbers.

Other additions include the Real-life TrueView, which allows the display of high resolution images of designs in the colours customers have requested, and enhanced Auto-Digitizing, which is said to provide “near accurate stitch counts” for rapid quote generation. Approval sheets can then be emailed straight to customers.

