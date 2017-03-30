The BPMA has launched a video aimed at boosting awareness of branded clothing. Decorators are able to personalise the video by adding their own logos, creating a simple yet effective marketing tool.

According to the association, the video was well received, and is one of many initiatives set up by the newly formed group of the BPMA, the CC group: Putting Corporate Clothing First. A new education site for end users of branded clothing has also been launched at www.bpmaclothing.co.uk.

The video is available to BPMA members at Â£99 + VAT, and to non-members for Â£169 + VAT.

www.bpma.co.uk