Kornit will be officially launching the Storm Duo on its stand (B6-D10) at Fespa 2017. This third generation Storm platform has 16 print heads (CMYK) and a recirculating ink system, and is expected to be able to print 200 light shirts an hour.

Also on show will be the Vulcan, which is aimed at those printing more than 1,500 shirts a day with run lengths between 50 and 500 shirts, and the Avalanche Hexa R-Series, with its new recirculating ink system, and ability to print 220 light and 160 dark garments an hour.

www.kornit.com

www.fespa.com