Roland DG has launched GR-640/540/420 professional vinyl cutters, the latest additions to its CAMM-1 series.

The GR series has been completely redesigned to offer increased accuracy, speed and media versatility. The cutters offer increased stability thanks to the ergonomic L-shaped design of the stand and machine, and a maximum cutting speed of 1,485mm/s. Electronic pinch rollers can adjust the pressure to 10 pre-set levels for smooth feeding of any media thickness.

The cutters can read crop marks on pre-printed data to accurately align graphics, while the bundled Roland CutStudio includes plug-in software that allows outputting from Adobe Illustrator and CorelDraw.

www.rolanddg.co.uk