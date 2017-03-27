MHM Direct GB will mark the official launch of it’s new Training Centre, near Derby, with a series of open days from Sunday 24 April to Thursday 27 April.

The new state-of-the-art facility is fully equipped with the very latest equipment from the company’s roster of prestige brands, including a fully operational MHM iQ Oval automatic, Tesoma Drylight tunnel dryer, dedicated Brother DTG studio and working, light-safe screen-making area based around the Spyder CTS technology. During the Open Week, visitors will be able to view the iQ Oval printing with Magna’s GNA water-based ink systems and the latest plastisol inks from International Coatings. MHM Direct GB’s screen and digital printing experts will be on hand throughout to provide tailored demonstrations and one-to-one consulatations.

John Potter, MD, comments: “It’s a unique facility and it’s something that’s been missing in the UK for many years: customers can come along and attend regular training events that we’ll be running throughout the year, or book in for hands-on, one-on-one training from one of our in-house experts.”

For further details call or email MHM Direct GB: sales@mhmdirectgb.co.uk / 0115 944 2285.

www.mhmdirectgb.co.uk