The sad truth is, many virtual designs are abandoned every day, left cold and lonely, waiting for their time to shine. Â Why is it that someone would take the time to carefully create a design and order, only to jump ship at the critical step of closing the sale? Â If you know that your pricing, taxes, shipping and payment process is all in order then the most likely causes are:-

Their internet connection was having problems, or they accidentally Â closed the browser;

They were unexpectedly called away or distracted;

Theyâ€™re comparison shopping andÂ gathering quotes;

Theyâ€™re still researching and are yet to make a decision;

Shipping costs were too high;

The total cost was higher than they expected.

The good news is that if the cause was any of those listed above, all is not lost. Â There is still a big opportunity to close the sale. Â A proactive measure such as a well-timed email can tempt the customer back and get results. Â So letâ€™s reclaim these missed opportunities with this step-by-step guide to a cleverly constructed email campaign.