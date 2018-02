The sad truth is, many virtual designs are abandoned every day, left cold and lonely, waiting for their time to shine. Why is it that someone would take the time to carefully create a design and order, only to jump ship at the critical step of closing the sale? If you know that your pricing, taxes, shipping and payment process is all in order then the most likely causes are:-

Their internet connection was having problems, or they accidentally closed the browser;

They were unexpectedly called away or distracted;

They’re comparison shopping and gathering quotes;

They’re still researching and are yet to make a decision;

Shipping costs were too high;

The total cost was higher than they expected.

The good news is that if the cause was any of those listed above, all is not lost. There is still a big opportunity to close the sale. A proactive measure such as a well-timed email can tempt the customer back and get results. So let’s reclaim these missed opportunities with this step-by-step guide to a cleverly constructed email campaign.