The American-inspired Sports Polyester Hoodie (JH006) from Just Hoods by AWDis is new for 2017. Ideal for working out at the gym, it has a comfortable kangaroo pouch and a stylish three-panel hood, and is available in 10 shades and in sizes S-2XL. Also available is the Toodie (JH007), which the brand says is a favourite with dance teams thanks to its soft feel, lightweight fabric. Other highlighted items include the Varsity Hoodie (JH003) and Electric Varsity Jacket (JH044).

