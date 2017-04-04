Sportswear is an increasingly exciting sector of the imprint industry, with more and more brands exercising their design skills to create an ever wider range of good-looking, fashionable garments that are fit for purpose
Henbury’s Quarter Zip Wicking Top (H862) is made from a lightweight jersey knit with a soft ribbed fleece backing, resulting in a compact layer that is said to provide all the warmth of a traditional sweatshirt. “Henbury’s innovation leads the field when it comes to sports and teamwear clothing, and is the ideal addition to any golf team attire,” says the brand. There’s the added bonus of its wicking ability, keeping wearers cool and fresh through to the nineteenth hole.
For team sports, Sol’s has a number of garments including new contrast T-shirts (Classico 01717, Classico Kids 01719) and new contrast shorts (Olimpico 01718, Olimpico Kids 01720). The brand has also added a new tracksuit in 230 gsm 100% polyester, comprising the Monumental training jacket (adult’s 01690, kids’ 01692) and the Penarol trousers (adult’s 01693, kids’ 01694). Running bottoms have also been launched: the Chicago Running Short (01412), Ladies Chicago Running Short (01413), London Running Legging (01410) and the Ladies London Running Legging (01411).
New for 2017 and available in five team colours is the Men’s Cool Long Sleeve Base Layer (JC018) from Just Cool by AWDis. Designed to keep wearers warm and comfortable during colder training sessions, it’s available in sizes XS-2XL. Also new are the Cool Running Jacket (JC060), a unisex jacket available in 10 colours, and the Girlie Cool Track Pant (JC085, men’s JC081). Other highlights include the brand’s bestselling T-shirts, the Girlie Cool T (JC005) and the Cool T (JC001).
“Blow the competition off their feet with the oversized Unisex Drop Shoulder Slogan Top (SF514),” says SF. “Now available in sizes 2XS-2XL in black, white, heather grey and new bright pink, this unisex style will suit the whole team.” The dropped shoulder seams create a wide area for decoration, and can be teamed with the super soft and cosy Slim Fit Cuffed Joggers (women’s SK425, men’s SF425). Also check out the Women’s Reversible Workout Leggings (SK424, pictured) in new charcoal/bright Aztec.
The Spiro Team Spirit Polo (S177M&F) has a flattering new grey/lime colourway for 2017. Made from soft, lightweight and highly breathable Cool Dry mesh fabric, the polo has a dropped hem and three-button placket, and provides warmth when worn as a layer. Also new is the Spiro Impact Fitness collection made from Softex fabric: a peach soft, carbon-brushed, quick-dry textile with high elastane content. Included in the range is a T-shirt (S280F), Top (S281F), Crop Top (S282F), Shorts (S283F), Capri Pants (S284F) and Tank Top (S285F).
Printer Activewear from United Brands of Scandinavia has a new, round-necked polyester T-shirt called Run. Part of the Red Flag range, this cost-effective T-shirt is made from 135 gsm, 100% polyester – great for sports and teamwear. United Brands says it is “both environmentally friendly and offers fantastic colour retention by dyeing the thread before it is spun”, and comes in a range eight core colours.
The Beijing T-shirt from the new Regatta Activewear range is made from lightweight Isovent piqué fabric with natural stretch that wicks away sweat. Designed for comfort, the Beijing is label-free and features an antibacterial finish. Other items in the RActivewear range include the Sochi Softshell Jacket, featuring a wind- and shower-resistant softshell fabric along with Extol stretch panels for freedom of movement; brushed back fabric for a smooth feel inside and out; a shockcord hem to personalise the fit; and reflective trims for enhanced visibility.
The American-inspired Sports Polyester Hoodie (JH006) from Just Hoods by AWDis is new for 2017. Ideal for working out at the gym, it has a comfortable kangaroo pouch and a stylish three-panel hood, and is available in 10 shades and in sizes S-2XL. Also available is the Toodie (JH007), which the brand says is a favourite with dance teams thanks to its soft feel, lightweight fabric. Other highlighted items include the Varsity Hoodie (JH003) and Electric Varsity Jacket (JH044).
Last year BMB acquired Aptus Performance, adding 12 stock-supported sport garments to its offering. There are six styles for girls, with all the tops featuring front angled panels and tape design for a slimline look, along with a sporty racer back panel. The short sleeve training top also includes side cords. For boys, there is a short sleeve training top, polo shirt, . zip training top, training shorts, slim-leg training pants and a rain jacket. The garments are available in black and navy with a choice of five trims, and six new colours will be added in April.
BTC activewear stocks a wide range of sportswear from brands such as Fruit of the Loom, Gamegear and Nike Golf. One highlighted product is the Stormtech GBW01M Atlantis Waterproof Gear Bag, which has been designed to weigh less while still keeping contents safe and dry. Also recommended by BTC is Fruit of the Loom’s Men’s and Ladies’ Performance Polos (63038/63040); Gamegear’s Men’s Cooltex Training T-Shirt (KK930, women’s KK940); Nike Golf’s new-for-2017 Nike Golf Men’s Victory Mini Stripe Polo (725520); Beechfield’s Teamwear Beanie (B471); and Result’s National Beanie (R368X).