Images talks to six embroiderers about why they chose their embroidery machinesÂ and how their investment is working out for them
Related Posts
Embroidery machines: New ZSK Racer Series
March 12, 2016
Transfer and vinyl cutting showcase 2016
October 22, 2016
Showcase: Direct-To-Garment Printing
December 29, 2015
Why modular is best
March 3, 2015
IMAGES SURVEY
Industry Events
May 08
FESPA 2017
May 8 - May 12
Hamburg Germany
Recent Tweets
-
The creative process and how to unlock it - a webinar with Claire Bridges of @NowGoCreate - April 13â€twitter.com/i/web/status/8â€¦Gd
-
World's best brand slogan(?) - 'Beanz Means Heinz' - turns 50 buff.ly/2p8fTp9 @CreativeReview
-
Stuck for ideas or solutions? Claire Bridges of @NowGoCreate shares some sources of inspirationâ€twitter.com/i/web/status/8â€¦DW