Euro Cap has welcomed Clive Helders back as sales director. Clive originally joined the Rotherham-based bespoke headwear company in 1998 and together with John Tang built the production unit for in-house embroidery, print, sublimation and jacquard knitting.

Clive has 30 years of experience in headwear having also worked at West Riding Hat Company, Sharon Lee and, most recently, Product Zone.

“It wasn’t an easy decision as I had seven great years at Product Zone, but Euro Cap made me a very good offer and I do like a new challenge,” explained Clive. As sales director, he will be responsible for lifting the profile of the company.

Euro Cap, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, has its own factory in China for bespoke headwear, and also offers bespoke jacquard knit scarves and hats from its UK base, along with full in-house embroidery, print and sublimation.

www.eurocap.ltd.uk