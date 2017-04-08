Clothing, textile and accessory businesses located in rural locations have been invited to submit entries for the 2017 Rural Business Awards.

Now in their third year, the awards have been designed specifically for the countryside sector, and have 13 categories including Best Rural Start-up, Best Rural Clothing or Accessories Business, Best Rural Manufacturing Business, Rural Employer of the year and Rural Entrepreneur of the year. The awards operate in partnership with the CLA.

Co-founder Anna Price said: “We are so proud to be holding our Rural Business Awards for the third year running. Over the past two years, our judges have read about an extraordinarily diverse range of rural businesses in this category and in all the others, and we have been truly humbled by the amazing work that is being done all over the Great British countryside.”

CLA director general Helen Woolley added: “The CLA is delighted to once again partner with the Rural Business Awards to highlight the vital contribution that rural businesses make to the countryside and to the wider economy.

“Our ambition for rural areas is no different to the rest of the economy. We want to see investment unlocked, to achieve greater productivity driving growth, the creation of jobs and an improved standard of living across our rural communities. By working with the Rural Business Awards I am confident successful and innovative rural businesses will have the chance to shine.”

The closing date for entries is 30 June 2017; there is an entry fee of £50.

www.ruralbusinessawards.co.uk